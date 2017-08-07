A boy who wanted an increase on the money he got for losing a tooth decided to be bold and ask the tooth fairy for a pay rise.

The child was used to getting $1 (77p) per tooth, but wanted $5 (£3.83) per tooth instead - so made his request in a letter.

A friend of the family posted a photo of the response the child received from the tooth fairy, laying out the terms of the pay increase per tooth (and with a fair few puns).

“My name is Dee Kay and my associate tooth fairy told me about your letter - I have been assigned your case #0922085,” the letter began.