At least four people are said to have been killed and 12 other wounded after a gunman reportedly opened fire at an electronic music festival in Mexico.
With “great sadness” BPM Festival organisers confirmed the death toll in a Facebook post Monday, saying that police had confirmed reports of a “lone shooter”.
It added: “Three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue.
“The violence began on 12th street in front of the club and three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue.
“The BPM Festival has been working closely with the local authorities (Seguridad Publica / Policia Turistica) throughout the festival to ensure public safety and security for all visitors. We are overcome with grief over this senseless act of violence and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement and government officials as they continue their investigation.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families and all those affected by these tragic events.”
Glasgow DJ Jackmaster, who was headlining at the Blue Parrot club in the early hours on Monday, wrote on Twitter that someone had come into the club in Playa Del Carmen and had shot dead “4-5 people”.
Mexican officials are yet to confirm a death toll but local media claim was a shooting connected to ongoing feuds between drug cartels.
DJ Jackmaster, whose real name is Jack Revill, first tweeted about the incident just after 3am local time (8am UK time), then later said: “This is a very very sad situation. Tryna (sic) get my head around it still. Thoughts and condolences to all affected.”
A second shooting was initially thought to have taken place at another closing party at The Jungle nightclub, but it was later suggested noises heard may simply have been fireworks going off.
MixMag staff were tweeting updates from the festival and the magazine’s US editor, Valeria Lee, has told how she heard “at least four to five shots fired” at the Blue Parrot.
“People started running because there’s an exit in the back,” she said. “We stopped and hid behind a cement wall, then crawled under a metal table,” she told Sky News.
“Security guards at first didn’t think it was shots and kept claiming it was fireworks, saying everything was okay.
“Then people kept running and said they saw a gun. We kept hiding until they opened the back gate and we ran outside.”
Lee also detailed events in a string of tweets.
Eye-witness Jake Lubelski wrote on Facebook that there was a stampede after a gunman opened fire around 20 yards away from him.
The Blue Parrot event was organised by London-based promoter Elrow, according to reports, and was one of several closing night parties. The BPM festival features over 150 of the world’s top DJs, producers and acts.
Another eye-witness told Dazed: “We were at Elrow, in the back of the club. We heard what appeared to be gunshots but a worker told us to calm down, it was just fireworks.
“People started getting up and again the shots started. My friends saw the shooter running across the back of the club shooting into it through a metal rail.
“One of my friends saw a person shot and bleeding.”
Festival organisers have closed all venues following the shootings.
DJ Technasia, who had been due to take to the stage, wrote on Facebook: “In regards to the tragic event that occured a few hours ago at the BPM Festival in Playa del Carmen, I would like to let everyone know that I am safe and unharmed.
“I was not yet on the premises or in the DJ booth when the shooting happened. My prayers goes to the victims and their families.”
The UK Foreign Office said embassy staff in Mexico were “urgently looking into” the reports and advised any Britons caught up in the incident to follow the advice of local authorities.