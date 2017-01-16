At least four people are said to have been killed and 12 other wounded after a gunman reportedly opened fire at an electronic music festival in Mexico. With “great sadness” BPM Festival organisers confirmed the death toll in a Facebook post Monday, saying that police had confirmed reports of a “lone shooter”. It added: “Three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue. “The violence began on 12th street in front of the club and three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue.

#BPMFestival #BlueParrot I was so close by the fence on the beach, shooting happened inside, not from the beach pic.twitter.com/KSLhNo0NDN — MauroMC (@DJMauroMC) January 16, 2017

“The BPM Festival has been working closely with the local authorities (Seguridad Publica / Policia Turistica) throughout the festival to ensure public safety and security for all visitors. We are overcome with grief over this senseless act of violence and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement and government officials as they continue their investigation. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families and all those affected by these tragic events.” Glasgow DJ Jackmaster, who was headlining at the Blue Parrot club in the early hours on Monday, wrote on Twitter that someone had come into the club in Playa Del Carmen and had shot dead “4-5 people”. Mexican officials are yet to confirm a death toll but local media claim was a shooting connected to ongoing feuds between drug cartels. DJ Jackmaster, whose real name is Jack Revill, first tweeted about the incident just after 3am local time (8am UK time), then later said: “This is a very very sad situation. Tryna (sic) get my head around it still. Thoughts and condolences to all affected.”

Someone has come into the club in Playa Del Carmen and opened fire. 4-5 dead and many wounded. Stay in ur fuckin hotel if you're here at BPM — JACKMASTER (@jackmaster) January 16, 2017

This is a very very sad situation. Tryna get my head around it still. Thoughts and condolences to all affected ♥ — JACKMASTER (@jackmaster) January 16, 2017

A second shooting was initially thought to have taken place at another closing party at The Jungle nightclub, but it was later suggested noises heard may simply have been fireworks going off. MixMag staff were tweeting updates from the festival and the magazine’s US editor, Valeria Lee, has told how she heard “at least four to five shots fired” at the Blue Parrot. “People started running because there’s an exit in the back,” she said. “We stopped and hid behind a cement wall, then crawled under a metal table,” she told Sky News. “Security guards at first didn’t think it was shots and kept claiming it was fireworks, saying everything was okay. “Then people kept running and said they saw a gun. We kept hiding until they opened the back gate and we ran outside.” Lee also detailed events in a string of tweets.

4-5 shots happened maybe around 2:45-3am and ppl backstage started running. We crouched behind a wall, ppl started saying it was fireworks — ✌alerie (@valerie___lee) January 16, 2017

100% civilians / tourists were shot in front of Blue Parrot. Waiting to hear about The Jungle. — ✌alerie (@valerie___lee) January 16, 2017

A security guard tried to coerce us and say it was safe, then others confirmed they saw a gun and we hid under a metal table in panic — ✌alerie (@valerie___lee) January 16, 2017

Maybe 5 min passed, music still playing (super loud, likely those inside didn't even hear) and we finally fled and exited out the back — ✌alerie (@valerie___lee) January 16, 2017

Friends outside near the entrance were 20ft from the shooter. Bodies on the ground. Didn't seem like shooters tried to enter the party. — ✌alerie (@valerie___lee) January 16, 2017

Police took over 10 minutes to arrive. Victims likely include tourists/party goers, poss a security guard. Not clear what the motive was yet — ✌alerie (@valerie___lee) January 16, 2017

Thankfully a second shooting did not happen at The Jungle. But if we had arrived 15-20 min earlier at #BlueParrot it easily could've been us — ✌alerie (@valerie___lee) January 16, 2017

Eye-witness Jake Lubelski wrote on Facebook that there was a stampede after a gunman opened fire around 20 yards away from him.