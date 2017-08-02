'Brain-Training' Games Will Not Prevent Dementia, Try These Ideas Instead

Sudoku and other “brain-training” games do little to prevent dementia, contrary to widespread belief, a report has revealed.

More than one third of people surveyed by Age UK believed such puzzles were the best way to keep our brains healthy as we age.

But now, new research by Global Council on Brain Health UK and Age UK has revealed these claims are “exaggerated” and there little to no long-term benefits of “brain-training” games.