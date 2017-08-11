Brexit Bill Could Remove The Right To Sue The Government

The Brexit Bill could bar people from suing the Government over things like air pollution and employment rights. According to reports, the new legislation will ban individuals and companies from launching compensation claims against Whitehall post-Brexit. As it stands, all EU citizens are able to sue a member state government for damages if their rights were infringed by the failure of a country to implement EU law. But under the Brexit Bill, parts of the law covering the environment, workers’ rights and business regulation will no longer be subject to financial redress through the courts, according to experts.

In a report in The Times, the Government said individuals would still be able to sue after the UK withdraws from the bloc but did not spell out how the system would work. Pro-remain Labour MP Chris Leslie said: “This is exactly what we were told the Repeal Bill would not be used for but it looks like another broken Brexit promise. “Ministers have repeatedly pledged not to use Brexit to undermine our rights but those warm words are not being backed up by action. “The wording in the Bill is so broad that it represents a fundamental watering down of rights to redress against the state and Ministers should be made to justify such a change. “The Government should do what it said it would and ensure in law that none of our rights are lost after Brexit.”

