Chancellor Philip Hammond has been castigated for spending more money on Brexit preparations than the crisis-hit National Health Service.

In his Budget, he revealed a staggering £3bn will be pumped into readying the country for Brexit while the struggling NHS has been handed just £2.8bn in extra resource.

Opposition MPs said the choice proved the Vote Leave campaign, which promised voters £350m-a-week extra for the NHS on the side of its battle bus, was undeliverable.

Taxpayers’ cash will instead be “disappearing down a Brexit black hole”, they said, and the Chancellor will be handing cash-strapped health trusts a one-off £350m for the winter.