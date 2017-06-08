All Sections
    08/06/2017 11:44 BST

    Bride Teams Up With Best Friend's Boyfriend To Help Him Propose On Her Wedding Day

    So selfless ❤️

    A bride did the most wonderful thing to thank her best friend for helping to make her wedding day perfect.

    Leading up to Jessica’s wedding, her bridesmaid (and best friend) Jess “worked tirelessly to ensure the preparations and wedding day were perfect”.

    To show her appreciation, the bride decided to share her special day with her BFF, helping Jess’ boyfriend coordinate a romantic proposal. 

    A touching photo of the moment Jess’ boyfriend got down on one knee was captured by Jessica’s wedding photographer Ross Dance Photography

    At that precise moment, he explained how Jessica was about to throw her bouquet when she turned around and walked over to her best friend.

    “Everything froze as she said, ‘Jess... turn around’,” he recalled.

    Behind Jess was her boyfriend, down on one knee with a ring box in his hand. 

    The photographer said the event was “one of the most beautiful and unselfish things” he’d ever witnessed while shooting a wedding.

    We’d be inclined to agree.

    MORE:weddingsGood Newsfriendshipbridebridesmaid

