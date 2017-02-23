Astronomers Discover The Brightest, Furthest Pulsar In the Universe

The European Space Agency has discovered a pulsar – the spinning corpse of a once massive star – that emits in one second the same amount of energy as the Sun over 3.5 years.

Ten times brighter than previously thought possible, the pulsar is also the most distant ever detected, at 50 million light years from Earth.

Pulsars are among the most extraordinary features of the universe, sweeping regular pulses of radiation in symmetrical beams across the cosmos.