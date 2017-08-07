All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    07/08/2017 09:44 BST

    Brighton Pride: 16 Moments That Made 2017's Event Truly Spectacular

    What hangover?

    Tabatha Fireman via Getty Images

    This year’s Pride event in Brighton saw 300,000 people descend on the seaside town for a fun-filled day of dancing and frivolity.

    People of all ages, races and sexualities came together to celebrate the LGBT+ community and the fact it’s been 50 years since homosexuality was decriminalised.

    Here are just a few of the standout moments: 

    1. The Glorious Weather 

     

    2. The Dancing Paramedics

     

    3. The Fabulous Outfits

     

    4. Sussex Police’s YMCA  

     

    5. The Rainbow-Adorned Doggos

    A post shared by Lola (@lolaworld99) on

     

    6. The Mental Health Champions

     

    7. These Colourful Uni Gowns 

     

    8. George Montague’s Flawlessness

     

    9. The Sassy Signs 

    A post shared by Jessica Harmer (@jess09011) on

     

    10. The Support From Locals

     

    11. The Incredible Makeup

     

    12. The Jazzy Police Cars

     

    13. The Excessive Amounts Of Glitter

    A post shared by Clitter UK (@clitteruk) on

     

    14. The Colourful Booze

    A post shared by Adam Wain (@adamwain) on

     

    15. The Massive Flag 

     

    16. The Endless Supply Of Love And Happiness

    lgbt living, LGBT news, pride, Brighton, Brighton Pride

