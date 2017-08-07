This year’s Pride event in Brighton saw 300,000 people descend on the seaside town for a fun-filled day of dancing and frivolity.
People of all ages, races and sexualities came together to celebrate the LGBT+ community and the fact it’s been 50 years since homosexuality was decriminalised.
Here are just a few of the standout moments:
1. The Glorious Weather
2. The Dancing Paramedics
3. The Fabulous Outfits
4. Sussex Police’s YMCA
5. The Rainbow-Adorned Doggos
6. The Mental Health Champions
7. These Colourful Uni Gowns
8. George Montague’s Flawlessness
9. The Sassy Signs
10. The Support From Locals
11. The Incredible Makeup
12. The Jazzy Police Cars
13. The Excessive Amounts Of Glitter
14. The Colourful Booze
15. The Massive Flag