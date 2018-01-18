Veteran film actress Brigitte Bardot has taken heat for comments about the #MeToo movement, after accusing those who’ve spoken out against harassment in Hollywood “hypocritical”.

In an interview with Paris Match magazine, Brigitte controversially claimed that the “vast majority” of those who have involved themselves in the movement are “hypocritical”, “ridiculous” and “uninteresting”, due to her belief “there are many actresses who flirt with producers in order to get a role”.

She stated: “In order to be talked about, they will say they have been harassed. In reality, rather than benefiting them, it harms them.”