Pretty much every burger I’ve had recently that I’ve most enjoyed has been loaded into a brioche bun. This isn’t exactly fast food - you need to prepare the dough the night before you plan to bake - but I’d like to share the recipe because they are streets ahead of supermarket brioche.

Of course you don’t have to make them just for burgers - I saw the most luscious picture from Deb at Larder & Life of brioche French toast with a blueberry compote and crème fraîche, surely the most mouth-watering weekend brunch. I also like them simply split, toasted and buttered for breakfast.

Give them a go - just don’t do what I did the first time and make them too big. I had brioches almost as big as side plates and although you might say you can’t have too much of a good thing, it did mean the resulting burgers were super-sized.

They freeze well, carefully wrapped, and however you decide to serve them they’re a lovely thing to whip out to wow the family over Christmas.

Brioche Burger Buns (makes 10-12)