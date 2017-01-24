Dermot O’Leary is reportedly being lined up to host the Brit Awards, as a replacement for Michael Bublé.
The Canadian singer pulled out of next month’s awards ceremony last week, as he continues to care for his three-year-old son, Noah, who was diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2016.
Bosses are now on the hunt to find a new presenter, with ‘X Factor’ host Dermot currently in the frame, and ‘Big Brother’ presenter Emma Willis also said to be in the running.
A source told The Sun: “Dermot is exactly what ITV want to host the Brits, a safe pair of hands.
“He has that wealth of experience, especially with live TV.
“He has been at the helm of ‘The X Factor’ for a decade and has a solid awards background too, thanks to the NTAs. He is talking to producers but hasn’t made a decision yet. Emma is also an option.”
A Brits spokesperson declined to comment on this story when contacted by HuffPost UK.
Ant and Dec have hosted the Brits for the last two years, with James Corden at the helm for the three preceding years.
This year’s ceremony takes place on 22 February, with The 1975, Emeli Sandé, Robbie Williams and Little Mix already confirmed to perform.
Dermot is hosting tomorrow (25 January) night’s National Television Awards, marking his seventh year at the helm.