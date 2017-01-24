All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    24/01/2017 12:49 GMT

    Brit Awards 2017: Dermot O'Leary To Host Ceremony After Michael Bublé Pulls Out?

    Michael Bublé pulled out after his son was diagnosed with cancer.

    Dermot O’Leary is reportedly being lined up to host the Brit Awards, as a replacement for Michael Bublé.

    The Canadian singer pulled out of next month’s awards ceremony last week, as he continues to care for his three-year-old son, Noah, who was diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2016.

    Doug Peters/Doug Peters
    Dermot O'Leary is said to be in the frame to host the Brits

    Bosses are now on the hunt to find a new presenter, with ‘X Factor’ host Dermot currently in the frame, and ‘Big Brother’ presenter Emma Willis also said to be in the running. 

    A source told The Sun: “Dermot is exactly what ITV want to host the Brits, a safe pair of hands.

    “He has that wealth of experience, especially with live TV.

    “He has been at the helm of ‘The X Factor’ for a decade and has a solid awards background too, thanks to the NTAs. He is talking to producers but hasn’t made a decision yet. Emma is also an option.”

    Doug Peters/Doug Peters
    Emma Willis could also host the ceremony
    Yui Mok/PA Wire
    Michael Bublé was due to present the Brits this year

    A Brits spokesperson declined to comment on this story when contacted by HuffPost UK. 

    Ant and Dec have hosted the Brits for the last two years, with James Corden at the helm for the three preceding years. 

    This year’s ceremony takes place on 22 February, with The 1975, Emeli Sandé, Robbie Williams and Little Mix already confirmed to perform.

    Dermot is hosting tomorrow (25 January) night’s National Television Awards, marking his seventh year at the helm.

    MORE:BRIT awardsDermot O'Leary Michael Bublé

