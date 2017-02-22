Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis opened the Brit Awards with a special shout-out to Michael Bublé, who had originally been recruited to host.
At the end of last year, the Canadian crooner was confirmed as presenter of the awards ceremony, but made the decision to step down last month after his three-year-old son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer.
In the weeks that followed, Dermot and Emma were announced as his stand-ins, but sent a special message to him at the end of the ceremony.
After referring to the “crème de la crème of the music industry… otherwise known as freeloaders” in the audience, Dermot told the audience: “Truth be told, we wish we could be down there, watching the show.”
Emma added that he would hopefully be able to front the Brits in the future, continuing: “We so wish that [Michael] could have been with us, and everybody at the Brits sends all of our love.
“Fingers crossed we will see him again next year.”
After first being appointed as co-host of the Brits, Dermot previously said: “Michael is an effortless show man, so those patent shoes will not be easy to fill, but it’s an honour to be asked to step in with Emma to host the BRITs.
“The BRITs is an iconic show that I’ve watched and attended many times. It’s a holy grail for a broadcaster, and I’m really looking forward to working with Emma, who I’m a big fan of, and celebrating a brilliant year of British music.”
This year’s ceremony featured guest performances from nominees including Little Mix, Skepta and Bruno Mars, while winners on the night included The 1975 and the late David Bowie.
