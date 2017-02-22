Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis opened the Brit Awards with a special shout-out to Michael Bublé, who had originally been recruited to host.

At the end of last year, the Canadian crooner was confirmed as presenter of the awards ceremony, but made the decision to step down last month after his three-year-old son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer.

In the weeks that followed, Dermot and Emma were announced as his stand-ins, but sent a special message to him at the end of the ceremony.