Damon Albarn made this year’s Brits feel like the awards show’s golden years again, as he provided a couple of minutes of chaos during his acceptance speech.
During Wednesday’s (21 February) ceremony, the Britpop singer took to the stage to accept the award for Best British Group prize on behalf of his project, Gorillaz, where it appeared he’d taken full advantage of the refreshments on offer.
Following a video message from Gorillaz’s “lead singer” 2-D, Damon told Brits viewers: “I’ve got one thing to say and it’s about this country. This country is a small, little thing.
“It’s part of a beautiful world but… uh… all I wanna say is don’t let it become isolated, don’t let ourselves become cut off, you know?”
Seemingly alluding to Brexit, he continued: “Considering our size we do incredible things in music, you know what I mean? Don’t let politics get in the way of all that shit. Right?”
The camera then cut back to presenter Jack Whitehall, at which point Damon was heard continuing off-screen: “I just want to say... oh it’s been cut off.”
Confusingly, we were then treated to more speeches, before Jack Whitehall returned to view, commenting: “Oh I really didn’t want this to be an Adele moment. I’d have let them talk all night if it was up to me.”
Whispering to camera, he joked: “I think he was talking about Brexit.”
This wasn’t the only noteworthy exchange during the 2018 Brits, though, with Jack Whitehall’s conversations with both Cheryl Tweedy and Little Mix getting viewers talking for different reasons.