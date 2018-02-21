During Wednesday’s (21 February) ceremony, the Britpop singer took to the stage to accept the award for Best British Group prize on behalf of his project, Gorillaz , where it appeared he’d taken full advantage of the refreshments on offer.

Damon Albarn made this year’s Brits feel like the awards show’s golden years again, as he provided a couple of minutes of chaos during his acceptance speech.

Following a video message from Gorillaz’s “lead singer” 2-D, Damon told Brits viewers: “I’ve got one thing to say and it’s about this country. This country is a small, little thing.

“It’s part of a beautiful world but… uh… all I wanna say is don’t let it become isolated, don’t let ourselves become cut off, you know?”

Seemingly alluding to Brexit, he continued: “Considering our size we do incredible things in music, you know what I mean? Don’t let politics get in the way of all that shit. Right?”

The camera then cut back to presenter Jack Whitehall, at which point Damon was heard continuing off-screen: “I just want to say... oh it’s been cut off.”

Confusingly, we were then treated to more speeches, before Jack Whitehall returned to view, commenting: “Oh I really didn’t want this to be an Adele moment. I’d have let them talk all night if it was up to me.”