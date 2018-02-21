The stage is set, the red carpet has been rolled out, the votes have been counted and the awards statues are ready to be dished out. All this year’s Brit Awards needs now is some stars.

Held, as it has been for the past seven years, at London’s O2 Arena, the 2018 Brits will see some of the biggest names in music gathered under one roof to see who has bagged some of the industry’s most coveted awards.

With nominees including Stormzy, Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Lorde, it’s certain to be as star-studded a night as ever, and for those who can’t be there, the Brits have got you covered with their video live stream.

Yes, presenters Professor Green and Maya Jama will be on the red carpet chatting to all of the guests as they arrive, and you’ll be able to see it all play out as it happens in the video above.

Meanwhile, Jack Whitehall will be taking on Brits presenting duties on the night for the first time, while over on ITV2, Clara Amfo, Alice Levine and Roman Kemp will be bringing you behind-the-scenes gossip.

And as if all that isn’t enough, HuffPost UK will have all the photos you need to see from this year’s Brits, featuring the best and worst of the red carpet fashion on the night.

For now, though, here’s a look back at what the stars wore to last year’s ceremony...