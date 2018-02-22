Once upon a time, the Brit Awards were synonymous with the wild behaviour of its attendees, with the biggest names in music gathering for a night to remember (if they could remember it at all, that is).

More recent ceremonies have provided a handful of memorable moments, but they’ve always felt a little more sanitised and safe compared to their predecessors, but this year’s ceremony felt reminiscent of the Brits’ glory days.

This was largely thanks to host Jack Whitehall, who pulled no punches with the celebrities in attendance, and also managed to ride the wave of chaos that a few of the night’s more shaky moments brought along with them, in ways we can’t imagine recent hosts Ant and Dec or Dermot O’Leary managing so effortlessly.

But it wasn’t just the irreverent commentary that made us nostalgic, but also some of the night’s unplanned moments. Whether it was the excruciating Liam Payne and Cheryl interview or Damon Albarn’s rambling acceptance speech, the chaos felt like the Brits of the 1990s and early 2000s, and it was a breath of fresh air compared to what we’ve been served in recent years.

The night undeniably belonged to Stormzy, though, who not only won the most awards, but delivered the performance sure to have everyone talking, lampooning Theresa May over her handling of the Grenfell tower disaster, as well as name-checking Daniel Kaluuya, the Daily Mail and Jourdan Dunn.

Those in charge this year have earned their afterparty. Same again, and more, in 2019, please.