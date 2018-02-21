Stormzy closed the Brit Awards with a politically-charged performance, taking aim at Theresa May’s handling of the Grenfell tower disaster, institutionalised racism and the Daily Mail.

It was a big night for the British rapper on Wednesday (21 February), taking home both awards he was nominated for, including the coveted British Album Of The Year prize, as well as delivering what was unquestionably the performance of the night.

Taking to the stage immediately after winning British Album Of The Year, Stormzy kicked off his performance with a chorus of ‘Blinded By Your Grace, pt. 2’, surrounded by figures in balaclavas, in the style of the album artwork for ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’.