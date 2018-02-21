Since 2009, one of the staples of the Brits has been finding out who organisers are naming their pick for the Critics’ Choice Awards, the idea being that the recipient is someone the music academy believes will have an impact on the industry in the next year.

Credit to them, they’ve been right on a number of occasions, with past winners like Adele and Sam Smith having made a huge splash on both sides of the Atlantic since bagging the award. But of course, there have also been a couple of exceptions.