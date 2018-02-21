Since 2009, one of the staples of the Brits has been finding out who organisers are naming their pick for the Critics’ Choice Awards, the idea being that the recipient is someone the music academy believes will have an impact on the industry in the next year.
Credit to them, they’ve been right on a number of occasions, with past winners like Adele and Sam Smith having made a huge splash on both sides of the Atlantic since bagging the award. But of course, there have also been a couple of exceptions.
This year, all British music fans’ eyes will be on Jorja Smith, as she steps up to receive her Critics’ Choice award, but before she does that, let’s see what her predecessors have done since earning the coveted music title...
-
In numbers:
3 albums, 2 UK number one singles, 9 Brit Awards, 15 GrammysBiggest achievement:
Where do we even start? Adele has broken more records than we can count during her career, but we'd say '21' being the fourth biggest-selling album of all time in the UK
is a pretty impressive feat.Did the Brits' Critics get it right?:
Oh yes.
-
In numbers: 3 albums, 2 UK number one singles, 2 Brit Awards, 0 Grammys
Biggest achievement: Headlining Glastonbury in 2015. Her slot was boosted when Foo Fighters were forced to pull out due to injury, and wound up being one of the year's festival highlights.
Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: Definitely.
-
In numbers: 3 albums, 2 UK number one singles, 2 Brit Awards, 0 Grammys
Biggest achievement: Being chosen to perform at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011.
Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: We know she's not everyone's cup of tea, but Ellie has undeniably had huge success since winning her first Brit.
-
In numbers: 3 albums (with a fourth coming in 2018), 3 UK number one singles, 1 Brit Awards, 0 Grammys
Biggest achievement: Hitting the top 10 on both sides of the Atlantic (with a bit of help from Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj) with 'Bang Bang'.
Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: She's certainly enjoyed commercial success since her Critics' Choice win, so yes.
-
In numbers: 2 albums, 2 UK number one singles, 4 Brit Awards, 0 Grammys
Biggest achievement: Performing during both the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics
Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: Yep.
-
In numbers: 2 albums, 0 UK number one singles, 1 Brit Award, 0 Grammys
Biggest achievement: Landing the coveted John Lewis ad spot in 2014, covering John Lennon's 'Real Love'.
Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: The first male winner, Tom is also the first on this list who's never really shaken off the 'Critics' Choice' label. So, we don't necessarily want to say no, but also...
-
In numbers:
2 albums, 5 UK number one singles, 3 Brit Awards, 4 GrammysBiggest achievement: Being the first gay man to ever win an Oscar
.Did the Brits' Critics get it right?:
He's a divisive figure (even over at the Brits, apparently, as he was totally snubbed in 2018), but there's no arguing with the man's success.
-
In numbers: 1 album (and a second coming in 2018), 0 UK number one singles, 2 Brit Awards, 0 Grammys
Biggest achievement: Scooping three Grammy nominations, including for Best New Artist.
Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: We'll have to wait and see what James has up his sleeve for album number two before we can answer this one fairly.
-
In numbers: 1 album, 0 UK number one singles, 1 Brit Awards, 0 Grammys
Biggest achievement: Getting critical acclaim for his debut album, 'Phase'.
Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: Again, we don't wish to be unkind to Jack Garratt. But was he genuinely the most promising new artist in Great Britain in 2016?
-
In numbers: 1 album, 0 UK number one singles, 2 Brit Awards, 0 Grammys
Biggest achievement: Winning both Best British Breakthrough and the Critics' Choice at the 2017 Brit Awards.
Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: Given that a year after his win, Rag'n'Bone Man was up for three further awards at the Brits, we think he'll be fine for the time being.