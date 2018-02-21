All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    21/02/2018 06:01 GMT

    Brit Awards 2018: Jorja Smith Is Named Critics' Choice Winner, How Did Past Recipients Do?

    The Critics' Choice prize has spawned many a British star.

    Since 2009, one of the staples of the Brits has been finding out who organisers are naming their pick for the Critics’ Choice Awards, the idea being that the recipient is someone the music academy believes will have an impact on the industry in the next year.

    Credit to them, they’ve been right on a number of occasions, with past winners like Adele and Sam Smith having made a huge splash on both sides of the Atlantic since bagging the award. But of course, there have also been a couple of exceptions.

    Joseph Okpako via Getty Images
    Jorja Smith is this year's Critics' Choice winner

    This year, all British music fans’ eyes will be on Jorja Smith, as she steps up to receive her Critics’ Choice award, but before she does that, let’s see what her predecessors have done since earning the coveted music title...

    • Adele (2008)
      Paul Kane via Getty Images
      In numbers: 3 albums, 2 UK number one singles, 9 Brit Awards, 15 Grammys

      Biggest achievement: Where do we even start? Adele has broken more records than we can count during her career, but we'd say '21' being the fourth biggest-selling album of all time in the UK is a pretty impressive feat.

      Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: Oh yes.
    • Florence And The Machine (2009)
      Joseph Okpako via Getty Images
      In numbers: 3 albums, 2 UK number one singles, 2 Brit Awards, 0 Grammys

      Biggest achievement: Headlining Glastonbury in 2015. Her slot was boosted when Foo Fighters were forced to pull out due to injury, and wound up being one of the year's festival highlights.

      Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: ﻿Definitely.
    • Ellie Goulding (2010)
      Neil Lupin via Getty Images
      In numbers: 3 albums, 2 UK number one singles, 2 Brit Awards, 0 Grammys

      Biggest achievement: Being chosen to perform at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011.

      Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: ﻿We know she's not everyone's cup of tea, but Ellie has undeniably had huge success since winning her first Brit.
    • Jessie J (2011)
      VCG via Getty Images
      In numbers: 3 albums (with a fourth coming in 2018), 3 UK number one singles, 1 Brit Awards, 0 Grammys

      Biggest achievement: Hitting the top 10 on both sides of the Atlantic (with a bit of help from Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj) with 'Bang Bang'.

      Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: She's certainly enjoyed commercial success since her Critics' Choice win, so yes.
    • Emeli Sandé (2012)
      Kieran Frost via Getty Images
      In numbers: 2 albums, 2 UK number one singles, 4 Brit Awards, 0 Grammys

      Biggest achievement: Performing during both the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics

      Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: ﻿Yep.
    • Tom Odell (2013)
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
      In numbers: 2 albums, 0 UK number one singles, 1 Brit Award, 0 Grammys

      Biggest achievement: Landing the coveted John Lewis ad spot in 2014, covering John Lennon's 'Real Love'.

      Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: The first male winner, Tom is also the first on this list who's never really shaken off the 'Critics' Choice' label. So, we don't necessarily want to say no, but also...
    • Sam Smith (2014)
      Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
      In numbers: 2 albums, 5 UK number one singles, 3 Brit Awards, 4 Grammys

      Biggest achievement: Being the first gay man to ever win an Oscar.

      Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: He's a divisive figure (even over at the Brits, apparently, as he was totally snubbed in 2018), but there's no arguing with the man's success.
    • James Bay (2015)
      Paras Griffin via Getty Images
      In numbers: 1 album (and a second coming in 2018), 0 UK number one singles, 2 Brit Awards, 0 Grammys

      Biggest achievement: Scooping three Grammy nominations, including for Best New Artist.

      Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: We'll have to wait and see what James has up his sleeve for album number two before we can answer this one fairly.
    • Jack Garratt (2016)
      Mike Coppola via Getty Images
      In numbers: 1 album, 0 UK number one singles,  1 Brit Awards, 0 Grammys

      Biggest achievement: Getting critical acclaim for his debut album, 'Phase'.

      Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: Again, we don't wish to be unkind to Jack Garratt. But was he genuinely the most promising new artist in Great Britain in 2016?
    • Rag'n'Bone Man (2017)
      EMPICS Entertainment
      In numbers: 1 album, 0 UK number one singles, 2 Brit Awards, 0 Grammys

      Biggest achievement: Winning both Best British Breakthrough and the Critics' Choice at the 2017 Brit Awards.

      Did the Brits' Critics get it right?: Given that a year after his win, Rag'n'Bone Man was up for three further awards at the Brits, we think he'll be fine for the time being.

    READ MORE:

    14 Surprising Brit Awards Winners
    MORE:AdeleBRIT awardsellie gouldingSam SmithJorja SmithJessie J

    Conversations