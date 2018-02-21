We Love... Rita Ora in a white and fresh mint ombré ball gown by Ralph & Russo, which featured tiers and tiers of feathers, at the Brit Awards on Wednesday 21 February.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

David M. Benett via Getty Images

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Why It Works: Ora’s dress takes us back to Sarah Jessica Parker ’s Emmy outfit in 2000. Feathers soften even the most dramatic of silhouettes and add an element of romance.

SGranitz via Getty Images

What’s more, it looks even better in motion:

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Feb 21, 2018 at 9:53am PST

Also Seen On: Two other celebs also wore white feathers to the Brits: SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW STYLE Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest CLOSE Holly Willoughby in a tuxedo-style mini . by David Koma, (you can get a sleeveless version for £1,520).

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah’s gown created a very different silhouette to Ora’s by just featuring feathers on the top half.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images