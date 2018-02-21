All Sections
    • STYLE

    Brit Awards 2018 Looks We Love: Rita Ora Brought The Romance In Feathers

    Holly Willoughby and Adwoa Aboah also went for feathers.

    21/02/2018 18:53 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    We Love...

    Rita Ora in a white and fresh mint ombré ball gown by Ralph & Russo, which featured tiers and tiers of feathers, at the Brit Awards on Wednesday 21 February.

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images

    Why It Works:

    Ora’s dress takes us back to Sarah Jessica Parker ’s Emmy outfit in 2000. Feathers soften even the most dramatic of silhouettes and add an element of romance.

    SGranitz via Getty Images

    What’s more, it looks even better in motion:

    A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

     

    Also Seen On:

    Two other celebs also wore white feathers to the Brits:

    Holly Willoughby in  a tuxedo-style mini . by David Koma, (you can get a sleeveless version for £1,520).

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

    Adwoa Aboah’s gown created a very different silhouette to Ora’s by just featuring feathers on the top half.

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

    Follow Rita Ora’s Lead:

    Pretty Little Thing has a number of feathered dresses, our fave is this long sleeve version which features layers of feathers like Ora’s: Fawn White Feather Skirt Bodycon Dress, £60, or Misguided have a Curve Black Strappy Feather Dress, currently reduced to £25.

