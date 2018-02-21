We Love...
Rita Ora in a white and fresh mint ombré ball gown by Ralph & Russo, which featured tiers and tiers of feathers, at the Brit Awards on Wednesday 21 February.
Why It Works:
Ora’s dress takes us back to Sarah Jessica Parker ’s Emmy outfit in 2000. Feathers soften even the most dramatic of silhouettes and add an element of romance.
What’s more, it looks even better in motion:
Also Seen On:
Two other celebs also wore white feathers to the Brits:
SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW STYLE
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more
Holly Willoughby in a tuxedo-style mini . by David Koma, (you can get a sleeveless version for £1,520).
Adwoa Aboah’s gown created a very different silhouette to Ora’s by just featuring feathers on the top half.
Follow Rita Ora’s Lead:
Pretty Little Thing has a number of feathered dresses, our fave is this long sleeve version which features layers of feathers like Ora’s: Fawn White Feather Skirt Bodycon Dress, £60, or Misguided have a Curve Black Strappy Feather Dress, currently reduced to £25.