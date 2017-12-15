Britain Says West Must Defend Undersea Cables From Russian Attack

Britain and its NATO allies must defend deep sea cables against a potentially catastrophic attack by the Russian navy that could disrupt trillions of dollars in financial transactions, the head of Britain’s armed forces warned.

The cables which crisscross the world’s oceans and seas carry 95 percent of communications and over $10 trillion in daily transactions.

“There is a new risk to our way of life, which is the vulnerability of the cables that criss-cross the seabeds,” the BBC quoted Stuart Peach, chief of the defence staff, as saying.