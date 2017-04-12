Amanda Holden has admitted she is struggling to get used to one aspect of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ this year - seeing Simon Cowell’s nice side. The talent show judge claimed she has been “unnerved” by her boss’ new “spiritual” outlook on life, which has shown itself during filming for auditions.

Speaking ahead of the new series, which launches on Saturday (15 April), Amanda said: “I’ve learnt a lot about Simon this year. He’s wanting to know much more about every single contestant, he’s delving really deeply into people’s personal lives, he’s asking about their motivations, how they feel, how happy they are. “He’s not really interested in what kinds of music they like or why they want to be on the show, it’s much more deep rooted than that. “He’s turned into something quite spiritual this year, it’s really unnerved me. He’s being really nice. I don’t like it! It’s like, ‘Why are you being so nice?’”

Amanda also revealed she and Simon have bonded over their love of interior design while on set. “He’s been showing me what he likes, I’ve even shown him some landscape gardening I’m interested in. It’s been really domestic, I’ve loved it,” she said. “Simon has found Pinterest and has been on it until four in the morning. It’s absolutely hysterical, he’s talking to me about Pinterest like it’s a brand new thing. He’s just found it and it’s like five years old!” And while Simon is showing his softer side this year, it seems he still has an edge to him as Alesha Dixon admitted he has been driving her mad with a series of remarks. ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ launches on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.