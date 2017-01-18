The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ team is flying high, as they prepare to film auditions for the new series.
Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ant and Dec were all pictured aboard Simon’s private jet, as they flew to the first audition venue on Tuesday (17 January) night.
Now, we know what you’re thinking - the auditions must be taking place in some seriously exotic locations for Simon to get his jet out.
Well no, not exactly.
The first stop on the tour is none other than Blackpool.
Oh.
After waiting for a late-running Amanda, Alesha shared a snap of her and her fellow judges aboard the plane, along with the caption: “Back with my @bgt family and it feels good! Have missed these faces! Blackpool we are ready for you tomorrow!”
We can only assume ‘Britain’s Got More Talent’ presenter Stephen Mulhern was left to get the train.
Meanwhile, it has been reported producers are struggling to find enough talent for the new series.
A source told the Daily Star: “We have to make the show more accessible now. We have to go to people to encourage them to audition. A lot of the time people won’t come to us anymore.
“We need to go everywhere in the UK to encourage people to audition.”
Executive Clair Breen added: “It gets 100% harder each year. The biggest brief is ‘Find something that we have not seen before’ or ‘Get something we have seen and we can put a twist on it’.
“It is really tough as there are tons of talent shows. It is not easily done.”
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ will return to ITV in the spring.