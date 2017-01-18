The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ team is flying high, as they prepare to film auditions for the new series.

Now, we know what you’re thinking - the auditions must be taking place in some seriously exotic locations for Simon to get his jet out.

Well no, not exactly.

The first stop on the tour is none other than Blackpool.

Oh.

After waiting for a late-running Amanda, Alesha shared a snap of her and her fellow judges aboard the plane, along with the caption: “Back with my @bgt family and it feels good! Have missed these faces! Blackpool we are ready for you tomorrow!”

We can only assume ‘Britain’s Got More Talent’ presenter Stephen Mulhern was left to get the train.