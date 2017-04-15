We’ve heard a lot of child singers on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ over the years - some good, some bad - but this contestant has blown every single last one of them out of the water with her audition.

In fact, 16-year-old Sarah Ikumu’s performance on Saturday (15 April) night’s show was enough to earn Simon Cowell’s Gold Buzzer, after she totally owned ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’, from the film ‘Dream Girls’.

It seemed as if Simon was less than impressed when she announced her song choice at the start of her audition, as the ITV talent show returned for a new series.

However, that all changed when she opened her mouth, giving the most incredible rendition of the song we’ve probably ever heard.