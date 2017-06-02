We don’t know about you, but we have been L.I.V.I.N.G for Amanda Holden’s amazing looks on this week’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live shows.

Sadly though, some people got their knickers in a knot on Thursday (1 June), when she appeared on one of the semi finals in a fabulously daring dress.

And after it sparked over 200 complaints to broadcasting regulator Ofcom, Mandy responded in the only way she knows how - by donning an equally stunning number.

The talent show judge wore a sparkly, low-cut, sweeping gown by acclaimed turkish designer Nedret Taciroglu.

216 people contacted the broadcasting watchdog to lodge a complaint about her outfit the previous night.

In a statement issued to HuffPost UK, Ofcom said: “We will assess these complaints before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

Amanda won’t be the least bit bothered about the controversy though, as she previously said she welcomed complaints about her outfit choices.

“Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so, I really do. I haven’t done my job if they aren’t,” she said.

Mandy, please never change.

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ concludes on Saturday at 7.30pm on ITV.

