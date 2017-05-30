Matt Edwards and Issy Simpson have become the third and fourth acts to make it through to the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live finals. In Tuesday’s show (30 May), Matt - who bagged Ant and Dec’s golden buzzer earlier in the competition - was revealed to be the night’s runner-up, immediately bagging a spot in the next stage of the competition.

It was then between either Issy or dance duo Grace and Allie, with the child magician eventually being announced as the act with the most votes from viewers. Overcome with emotion, and with her mum joining her on stage, when asked how she felt about the news, Issy was only able to tell Ant and Dec that she felt “very good”.

Issy and Matt will join singer Kyle Tomlinson and magic act DNA in the grand finale, along with the rest of this year’s finalists, who will be decided over the course of the rest of the week. (Yes, that’s right, there’ll be three magic acts in this year’s final - and the whole line-up hasn’t even been announced yet. Clearly last year’s winner, Richard Jones, has started a trend...) This year, for the first time, the judging panel do not have any say over which acts progress to the final, as they have in previous years. However, later this week they will collectively choose one wildcard act who will be allowed to compete in the final, with the hope of bagging a spot to perform their act in this year’s Royal Variety Performance. The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finals continue all this week, from 7.30pm on ITV.