‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is in full swing for another year, with the 2017 auditions are now officially underway.

All four of the judging panel - David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell - were photographed arriving at the first day of auditions in Blackpool on Wednesday (18 January).

The judges arrived in style on a special ‘BGT’ bus, and Amanda was the first to hit the red carpet, posing for photographers in a white, long-sleeve jumpsuit.