‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is in full swing for another year, with the 2017 auditions are now officially underway.
All four of the judging panel - David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell - were photographed arriving at the first day of auditions in Blackpool on Wednesday (18 January).
The judges arrived in style on a special ‘BGT’ bus, and Amanda was the first to hit the red carpet, posing for photographers in a white, long-sleeve jumpsuit.
She was closely followed by Alesha, who sported a more colourful number for the occasion, with a long striped jacket and matching dress.
Not to be outdone, David Walliams and Simon Cowell made their own dramatic entrance by being pulled in by a donkey, especially for Blackpool’s ‘BGT’ hopefuls.
David wore a smart suit for the first round of auditions, while Simon… well, he wore his usual Simon Cowell uniform, and looked pretty much identical to every audition we’ve ever seen him at.
The team were previously seen together making their way to auditions on board Simon Cowell’s private plane, along with Ant and Dec, who also hit the red carpet on the first day of auditions.
As a nod to the fact that they were in Blackpool, the presenting duo brandished some traditional candyfloss, while ‘More Talent’ host Stephen Mulhern was joined by a rather rowdy hen party.
Last year, close-up magician Richard Jones triumphed in the live ‘BGT’ final, with his patriotic card routine.
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ returns for its eleventh series later this year.