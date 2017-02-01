These include Peter Boxell, father of Lee Boxell, Denise Allan, mother of Charles Horvath Allan, Sarah Godwin, mother of Quentin Godwin, Peter Lawrence, father of Claudia Lawrence and Emma Cullingford, daughter of Sandra Hall, who was missing for a month before being found dead.

The choir is made up of people whose family members have been reported as missing.

The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judges were reduced to tears during auditions this week, following a performance from The Missing People’s Choir .

Completing the line-up is Rachel Edwards, the sister of missing Richard Edwards from the Manic Street Preachers.

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of his disappearance, making their audition all the more poignant.

Kate McCann, mother of missing Madeleine McCann, acts as an ambassador for the charity the choir raise funds for.

According to The Sun, the singers performed an original song, ‘I Miss You’, at their audition over the weekend, and have already been slated as ones to watch in this year’s series.

Sample lyrics of the track include: “I always thought you’d be here safe with me… maybe tomorrow I’ll wake up to find you.”

One audience member told the newspaper that “everyone was in tears” at the performance, adding: “Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were particularly moved. Amanda said they were an inspiration.

“You could tell in their [the choir’s] voices how much it means to them all.”