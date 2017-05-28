One ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ aspiring contestant gave the hosts a piece of her mind when she failed to make it through to the next round of the talent show. Lancashire lass Sue Moretta caught Ant and Dec on the hop with a swift and fruity-tongued exit after receiving the bad news of her rejection, following her empassioned rendition of ‘Don’t Rain on my Parade’ - which got all four judges dancing, and David Walliams’ trousers falling down. As she stormed out of the theatre, she mock-ranted to Ant and Dec, “The bastards haven’t put me through.”

ITV Sue Moretta was left less than impressed after judges rained on her parade

It was better news for the the singing robot, despite a tirade of criticism from viewers on social media that… well, he’s just not funny. When Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams revealed who would be going through to the semi-finals, viewers were quick to slam the contestant inside the robot’s costume, Jay Wynn, who previously offered up his unique rendition of ‘Take on Me’.

ITV 'Not funny' but better news for the singing robot

Other, less controversial acts to make it through include The Missing People’s Choir and young magician Issy Simpson. The ultimate prize on offer for this year’s winner is £250,000 and the opportunity to appear at the Royal Variety Performance. The competition is all set now for the live semi-final stage, which kicks off tomorrow (Monday), with two new elements to the judging. The first is that the judges will have NO votes during this stage of the competition. The second is that they will have one final say on who goes through to the final, with one collective wildcard act. Who will have the final say? Saturday evening’s show also paid subtle but moving tribute to the victims of Manchester’s terrorist attack last week. Following the bombing that claimed the lives of 22 people and injured a further 120, the show’s opening credits referenced all the different places in the country where auditions had taken place. This included a reference to the city, when a heart appeared in the background, in a nod of solidarity and support from the programme-makers. ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Live semi-finals air Monday 29 May to Friday 2 June at 7.30pm on ITV. Followed by ‘Britain’s Got More Talent’, also live, on ITV2 at 10pm.