‘Britain’s Got Talent’ champion Tokio Myers has revealed he hopes to put his prize money to good use, and help disadvantaged young people get into performing.

Over the weekend, Tokio was visibly stunned to learn that he’d been crowned the 11th winner of ‘BGT’, following an energetic and imaginative musical performance, set to the Rag’N’Bone Man hit single ‘Human’.

As part of his prize, Tokio has bagged a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance, as well as £250,000, which he says he wants to put towards inspiring younger generations.