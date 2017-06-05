‘Britain’s Got Talent’ champion Tokio Myers has revealed he hopes to put his prize money to good use, and help disadvantaged young people get into performing.
Over the weekend, Tokio was visibly stunned to learn that he’d been crowned the 11th winner of ‘BGT’, following an energetic and imaginative musical performance, set to the Rag’N’Bone Man hit single ‘Human’.
As part of his prize, Tokio has bagged a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance, as well as £250,000, which he says he wants to put towards inspiring younger generations.
He told The Mirror: “I would love to be able to set up my own music school one day to mentor and inspire other people. If I get a real shot at being successful I would love to do talks at school.
“I want to push the boundaries and break stereotypes about classical music.”
Tokio continued: “We live in a time when you can no longer judge a book by its cover. It’s OK to be different - and I want to be at the forefront of that. I want to inspire people.”
Prior to his victory, details emerged about Tokio’s turbulent past, when he opened up about having witnessed the last moments of his head teacher, who was fatally stabbed at his school.
Reflecting on the way that his music teacher, Mr Morgan attempted to protect him from the horrific scene, Tokio said: “Ever since that day I feel like me and him have some kind of bond, not just through music but just that moment.”
This year’s ‘BGT’ final saw Tokio triumph over child magician Issy Simpson, who finished in second place.
However, it seems she’s still got a bright future ahead of her, after it was revealed she’s already had an invitation from the US to perform on Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show.