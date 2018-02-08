Two British Islamic State militants known for their role in the torture and killing of Western hostages have been captured by Syrian Kurdish fighters, according to US officials.

The men were part of a group of four militants known as ‘The Beatles’ for their British accents and have been named as Alexanda Kotey, 34, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 29, reports the New York Times.

Both have already been stripped of their UK citizenship.

The most infamous of the ‘Beatles’ was Jihadi John - aka Mohammed Emwazi -who decapitated a number of hostages in IS propaganda videos.

He was killed in an airstrike in 2015.