A British expat has been charged with murder after admitting throwing a hammer at his wife at their Dubai home and killing her. Francis Matthew, the editor-at-large for Gulf News, called the police to the couple’s house in Jumeirah last week, claiming his wife Jane had been attacked by burglars, the Dubai Media Office tweeted. Initial reports showed the 62-year-old’s death resulted from a strong blow to the head with a hard object. It added: “Suspect confessed during Public Prosecution’s interrogation that he assaulted his wife and threw a hammer at her without intending to kill her.”

Facebook Francis Matthew has been charged with the murder of his wife at their home in Dubai

Abdul Hamid Ahmad, editor-in-chief of Gulf News said in a statement: “We are shocked and saddened at this tragedy. Francis was editor of the paper from 1995 - 2005. “He was a well-respected journalist, known for his keen insight into the Middle East. He was holding the position of editor-at-large at the time of the incident. “Both Francis and Jane have played a very active role in the British expatriate community over the past 30 years.

Facebook Jane Matthew was killed by a strong blow to the head

“We pray to the Almighty that her soul rests in peace and that the family is given the strength and patience to overcome this very difficult situation.” Francis, 60, and Jane had been married since 1985 and have one son, named John. The couple had been due to return to the UK this week to watch him graduate from university. Francis studied Arabic and Islamic studies at the University of Exeter and worked at the Economist before becoming editor of the Gulf News. The death penalty is in use in the UAE, though Amnesty International notes no executions were reported in 2016/2017.

Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the husband with murder under federal penal law; investigations in the case are continuing — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 10, 2017

#Dubai Public Prosecution currently investigating the murder case & reviewing evidence, forensic reports & statements of witnesses. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 10, 2017