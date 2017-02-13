The annual event sees the stars of shows including ‘EastEnders’ , ‘Emmerdale’ , ‘Hollyoaks’ and ‘Coronation Street’ hitting the red carpet and collecting accolades for their achievements in the past 12 months.

The British Soap Awards are set to be shown live on ITV for the first time, it has been revealed.

Usually, the ceremony is broadcast the day after it’s filmed but the decision has been made to show it in real-time.

While an official date and venue for the 2017 awards are yet to be announced, it’s expected that they will take place in Manchester in May.

Last year’s Soap Awards saw the ‘Emmerdale’ team triumph, taking home five accolades, including the highly-coveted Best Soap prize.

Danny Miller was also triumphant in the Best Male Dramatic Performance category, while Val Pollard’s death won the Scene Of The Year award.

In recent months, there have been a number of storylines that are sure to land certain actors nominations, including Natalie J Robb, who has impressed with her portrayal of Moira Barton.

Duncan James could also be in line for a nomination, after missing out on the Soap Newcomer prize at the National Television Awards.