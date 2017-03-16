A teenager has died after reportedly falling from the mast of a luxury yacht in Jamaica.

Bethany Smith, 18, was working as a junior deckhand on Germania Nova - a 60 metre-long schooner - when the accident happened on Tuesday.

She is thought to have died in hospital from multiple injuries, according to reports on Thursday.

Smith fell from the mast of the vessel - according to a GoFundMe page set up to help her family - while the yacht was berthed near Portland, Jamaica.