A British tourist has died in Ibiza after reportedly falling through the skylight of a building.
The 26-year-old man was at the Tanit building in San Antonio when the incident occurred.
According to local media reports, the incident happened at about 4.15am on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the scene, but were unable to save him.
A man who claimed to be the deceased’s friend was also at the scene, the Diario De Ibiza reports.
The building is believed to have 13 floors but it is not yet clear from what height the victim fell.
The Foreign Office has said it has offered assistance to the family of a British man who died in Ibiza.