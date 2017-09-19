A British adventurer has disappeared during a solo kayak through the Amazon – shortly after sending a distress signal. Emma Kelty, who last year skied the South Pole, was 42 days into a 4,000m trip across South America. The former head-teacher from Finchley had earlier tweeted of her fears she would be robbed or killed during her journey on the Solimoes River in the northern jungle state of Amazonas.

Facebook Emma Kelty has not been heard from since 13 September

Brazilian navy patrol boats and helicopters are searching for the 43-year-old, who was between the cities of Codajas and Coari when she activated her emergency locator on 13 September. The stretch is notorious as a drug trafficking route and for pirate attacks. Her canoe, clothes and shoes have been recovered.

It looks so different in the rain.... so much rain in Brazil.... will the sun ever come back? #sourcetosea #riverl… https://t.co/zUqH6RnsRl pic.twitter.com/0nQTDQu6Tn — Emma Tamsin Kelty (@Emt101s) September 10, 2017

The Special Homicide and Kidnap Squad is also in the area to investigate local reports she may have been attacked by pirates. Days before her disappearance, Kelty, who is from Finchley joked on Twitter that there were a “lot of folks in one area in boats with arrows and rifles.”

Ok 30 guys .... but either way... thata a lot of folks in one area in boats with arrow and rifles 😂😂😳😂😂 — Emma Tamsin Kelty (@Emt101s) September 12, 2017

Turned corner and found 50 guys in motor boats with arrows!!! My face mist hve been a picture!! (Town was uber quiet... too quiet!!) all go… — Emma Tamsin Kelty (@Emt101s) September 12, 2017

She had earlier posted: “So in or near Coari (100km away) I will have my boat stolen and I will be killed too. Nice.”

So in or near coari (100km away) i will have my boat stolen and i will be killed too. Nice 😯😟😕 — Emma Tamsin Kelty (@Emt101s) September 10, 2017