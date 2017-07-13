We’d barely even had time to get excited about the prospect of Britney Spears performing at the Super Bowl, but Pepsi has already thrown the brakes on the rumours.

Earlier this week, reports suggested Britney would be the next big name to entertain millions of viewers around the world at next year’s Super Bowl half-time show.

However, Pepsi - who have sponsored the show for the past five years - has already shut down the idea, insisting that while they haven’t picked next year’s performer, Britney fans shouldn’t be too hopeful.

TPG via Getty Images ﻿Britney Spears

According to a tweet from MAC Presents’ Andrew Hampp, Pepsi sports marketing director Justin Toman told a panel: “I can tell you it’s not Britney… that rumour happens at this time every year.”

"Who's playing Super Bowl?" - @MarcieAllen "I can tell you it's not Britney. That rumor happens @ this time every yr" - Pepsi's Justin Toman pic.twitter.com/5YFklnFrQv — Andrew Hampp (@ahampp) July 12, 2017

Britney has actually performed at the Super Bowl before, way back in 2001, where she performed ‘Walk This Way’ with Aerosmith, Nelly, ’N Sync and Mary J Blige.

While we don’t know who’ll be taking to the stage for what is inevitably one of the most-watched TV moments of the year in 2018, whoever it is will have some big shoes to fill after Lady Gaga’s efforts last year.

Gaga’s 12-minute set encompassed some of her biggest hits, starting with the early days of ‘The Fame’ right through to her more recent offerings on ‘Joanne’, kicking off with a rendition of ‘God Bless America’, after which she dove from the roof of the football stadium.

In recent years, huge stars like Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars and Madonna have all performed during the Super Bowl half-time show, all winning praise from music fans for their offerings.

Britney Spears Through The Years