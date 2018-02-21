Millie Bobby Brown never fails to impress us with her red carpet style, so it was no surprise to see her leading the best dressed at the 2018 Brit Awards.
The ‘Stranger Things’ actor carried a white rose, in support of Time’s Up, along with many other attendees.
Scroll down to see the most beautiful dresses and stand out suits from the Brit awards’ red carpet on Wednesday 21 February.
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown chanelled flamenco vibes in a tiered polka dot dress, with her hair swept back in a low chignon.
Kylie Minogue
Minogue didn’t shy away from making her feelings clear about the chilly February evening. Instead, she found a way to incorporate a warming layer into her satin outfit, by wearing one of the hottest trends spotted at the recent London Fashion Week: A vibrant colourful coat by Ralph & Russo.
Stomzy
We love the shade of Stormzy’s soft blue suit, which he paired with a crisp white shirt and trainers.
Lottie Moss
The model demonstrated how to keep the nearly-naked trend sophisticated in this beautifully embellished gown.
Caroline Flack
The frilled one-shoulder neckline on Caroline Flack’s Alice Temperley dress is beautifully balanced by the asymmetric skirt. Just look at that movement:
Want to see more? Click through the gallery below to see all the red carpet looks at the 2018 Brit Awards.