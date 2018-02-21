Millie Bobby Brown never fails to impress us with her red carpet style, so it was no surprise to see her leading the best dressed at the 2018 Brit Awards.

The ‘Stranger Things’ actor carried a white rose, in support of Time’s Up, along with many other attendees.

Scroll down to see the most beautiful dresses and stand out suits from the Brit awards’ red carpet on Wednesday 21 February.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown chanelled flamenco vibes in a tiered polka dot dress, with her hair swept back in a low chignon.