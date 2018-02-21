All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Brit Awards 2018: Millie Bobby Brown, Kylie Minogue And Stormzy Led the Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

    Loving those flamenco vibes 💃

    21/02/2018 20:11 GMT | Updated 21/02/2018 20:38 GMT

    Millie Bobby Brown never fails to impress us with her red carpet style, so it was no surprise to see her leading the best dressed at the 2018 Brit Awards.

    The ‘Stranger Things’ actor carried a white rose, in support of Time’s Up, along with many other attendees.

    Scroll down to see the most beautiful dresses and stand out suits from the Brit awards’ red carpet on Wednesday 21 February.

    Millie Bobby Brown

    Millie Bobby Brown chanelled flamenco vibes in a tiered polka dot dress, with her hair swept back in a low chignon.

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images

    Kylie Minogue

    Minogue didn’t shy away from making her feelings clear about the chilly February evening. Instead, she found a way to incorporate a warming layer into her satin outfit, by wearing one of the hottest trends spotted at the recent London Fashion Week: A vibrant colourful coat by Ralph & Russo.

    Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images

    Stomzy

    We love the shade of Stormzy’s soft blue suit, which he paired with a crisp white shirt and trainers.

    TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
    Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

    Lottie Moss

    The model demonstrated how to keep the nearly-naked trend sophisticated in this beautifully embellished gown.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Caroline Flack

    The frilled one-shoulder neckline on Caroline Flack’s Alice Temperley dress is beautifully balanced by the asymmetric skirt. Just look at that movement:

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

    Want to see more? Click through the gallery below to see all the red carpet looks at the 2018 Brit Awards.

    Brit Awards 2018 Red Carpet

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity Style red carpetBRIT awardscaroline flackstormzykylie minoguebritsMillie Bobby Brown

    Conversations