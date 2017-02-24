‘Broadchurch’ is back on our screens on Monday evening, and it would be more than our lives’ worth to give away any plot spoilers at this point, beyond the billings info that Hardy and Miller are reunited, four years later, to investigate a completely independent crime from that that occupied them during two previous series.

This time around, they’re called to find out what happened to a local woman Trish (Julie Hesmondhalgh), who has reported being attacked. I’ll leave the rest to for your viewing pleasure, but in the meantime, here are a few elements you can look forward to enjoying...

1. Not sure ‘enjoy’ is the right word, but Julie Hesmondhalgh’s performance from the off, as a woman dealing with the aftermath of a violent sexual assault, is astonishing.

Julie told HuffPostUK she was so stagestruck by Olivia Colman that she could barely get her words out, nonetheless, she matches the latter’s power in every scene. The powers that be had better start polishing that BAFTA now.