‘Broadchurch’ is back on our screens on Monday evening, and it would be more than our lives’ worth to give away any plot spoilers at this point, beyond the billings info that Hardy and Miller are reunited, four years later, to investigate a completely independent crime from that that occupied them during two previous series.
This time around, they’re called to find out what happened to a local woman Trish (Julie Hesmondhalgh), who has reported being attacked. I’ll leave the rest to for your viewing pleasure, but in the meantime, here are a few elements you can look forward to enjoying...
1. Not sure ‘enjoy’ is the right word, but Julie Hesmondhalgh’s performance from the off, as a woman dealing with the aftermath of a violent sexual assault, is astonishing.
Julie told HuffPostUK she was so stagestruck by Olivia Colman that she could barely get her words out, nonetheless, she matches the latter’s power in every scene. The powers that be had better start polishing that BAFTA now.
2. The sight of Olivia Colman and David Tennant together again on screen. In between all the gravity of the crime they’re investigating, there’s still time for exchanges like “Do you know her?” “It’s not Trumpton, I don’t know everybody.” Quality.
3. The contrast in their approaches - Hardy sticking to procedures and protocols, which Miller lets her compassion over-rule. Of course, they’re both right, illuminated by the beauty of the writing.
4. The contrast between the beauty of the surroundings, a babbling stream by a stunning stately home, and the gruesomeness of the crime they’re investigating, and the brooding music.
5. The connection between the present and the past. Because it transpires that Beth Latimer, the mother of murder victim Danny, has moved her life to a new chapter - which brings her into unexpected contact with Trish.
6. The ever-enigmatic vicar, the super-supportive Reverend Coates, is back in action, looking more silently knowing than ever.
7. ’Broadchurch’ newcomers Sarah Parish and Lenny Henry’s characters are not exactly on the periphery of Trish’s social circle, which means we’ll no doubt be seeing loads more of them as the investigation continues.
‘Broadchurch’ returns on Monday 27 February at 9pm on ITV.