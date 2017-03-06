‘Broadchurch’ Series 3 continues tonight, with the second episode seeing detectives Hardy and Miller begin their investigation into the brutal assault on local resident Trish Winterman.

Episode 2 will give viewers a bigger opportunity to meet new characters Cath Atwood and Ed Burnett, played by show newcomers Sarah Parish and Lenny Henry.

For her role as traumatised Trish, Julie Hesmondhalgh has already earned viewers’ plaudits, with fans clamouring for her to win acting awards for her work.

In the meantime...