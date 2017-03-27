‘Broadchurch’ is, unfortunately for its fans, beginning to wind up. Sad but true. We’re a full five episodes in out of eight, but the investigation seems to be getting wider, not narrower. Good luck, writer Chris Chibnall, tying off all these loose ends, cross fingers in not too hurried a fashion... mentioning no names (’The Replacement’).

While all the settings remain beautifully lit, stunningly set, the narrative gets darker with every scene. At least annoying Aaron Mayford is off the hook, far too obvious and a red herring. For now.

Things we’re chewing on this week... help needed!

1. This new attack on Laura Benson that’s just been reported - the same assailant? Certainly sounds like it, with such similar detail, but that would make it someone not intent on hurting Trish, but instead a more random culprit, hardly the stuff of TV crime drama. Unless the two assaults are related, without it necessarily being the same perpetrator…

2. “She’ll be figuring something’s up.” Well, yes. What on earth does Trish’s daughter think Jim and Trish are talking about by the beach?