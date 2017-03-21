‘Broadchurch’ Episode 5 will have to deal with the fall-out of Trish confirming to detectives that, on the morning ahead of experiencing her attack, she slept with her best friend’s husband Jim.

In a trailer teasing the events of next week’s episode, we see Jim telling Trish he wasn’t responsible for the crime she suffered, and that he doesn’t want his wife Cath to find out.

Trish seems to think they owe her friend the truth, which is an interesting interpretation of events. Why is Trish so determined to rattle the cage?

As we saw in the fourth episode this week, a new witness has also turned up, explaining that she was once attacked in similar circumstances to those of Trish.

Billings also reveal that:

Katie discovers a crucial new link between the case and a key suspect. Ellie and Hardy investigate the suspect’s alibi more closely and find worrying inconsistencies.

Beth tells her supervisor about Trish’s case. Their discussion leads them to come forward to Ellie and Hardy with new revelations.

Lucas reveals what he saw on the night of the party. Jim reacts violently, telling him to keep his mouth shut.

Plus, a call from the owner at Axehampton forces Ellie and Hardy to hurry back to the grounds of the house once more.

Viewers have been gripped by this third and final series of the ITV crime drama, which has seen detectives Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller investigate the assault of local woman Trish Winterman. So far, they’ve compiled a long list of suspects, but been unable to narrow the field... we’ve done our bit to work it all out here.

Catch up with ‘Broadchurch’ on ITV Player. It continues next Monday at 9pm.