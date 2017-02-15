‘Broadchurch’ fans are currently awaiting the third and final series of the show, and ITV have now confirmed exactly when it will be back: Monday 27 February .

While the exact plot details are being kept under lock and key, there are lots of things we do know already and for its third outing, ‘Broadchurch’ will focus entirely on a completely new case, and while its principal stars are set to return, a number of new faces will also be joining the cast.