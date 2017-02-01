The cast and crew wrapped on series three several months ago, and speaking at a press event, writer Chris Chibnall admitted that keeping the plot private hasn’t been easy.

‘Broadchurch’ will be back on our screens this month, and the show’s bosses have now revealed the lengths they’ve been going to in order to make sure the new storylines stay under wraps.

Addressing the measures they took with the scripts themselves, Chris said (via Digital Spy): “My name isn’t on them, but I did write them!”

They also used a codename, ‘Tea And Sympathy’, on all scripts to make sure any that were lost weren’t picked up by TV fans.

He explained: “Nobody picks that script up, whereas if it says ‘Broadchurch: series two or series three’, you’d pick it up.

“So we start by lying on our cover page and sort of go on from there!

“We watermark everything. Everything is password-protected. We don’t issue parts of certain scripts and there were alternative versions. All the things you would expect we do, we did do all of them!”

A trailer for the third and final series was shared earlier this week, and it did reveal a series of plot details.

The new episodes will centre on a sexual assault that takes place at a party, and former ‘Coronation Street’ star Julie Hesmondhalgh will play the victim.

Other new recruits include Lenny Henry and Sarah Parish, while Olivia Colman and David Tennant lead the returning cast members.

ITV is yet to confirm an exact air date for the series, but you can watch the trailer below...