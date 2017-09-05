Sir Bruce Forsyth was laid to rest on Monday (4 September) in a private funeral ceremony, according to reports.

The TV legend died after a long period of illness in August, and The Sun has reported that the small ceremony was attended by a handful of close friends and family members.

PA Archive/PA Images Sir Bruce Forsyth

A public memorial service for Bruce is currently being planned, and expected to take place in the coming months.

Bruce will also be remembered on this weekend’s ‘Strictly come Dancing’, when the professionals perform a special number in tribute.

His former ‘Strictly’ colleagues were among the many celebrities who shared their condolences with Bruce’s family following the sad news of his death, with presenter Tess Daly sharing a particularly moving message.

“There are no words to describe how heartbroken I am to be told the saddest news that my dear friend Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away,” she said.

“From the moment we met, Bruce and I did nothing but laugh our way through a decade of working together on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and I will never forget his generosity, his brilliant sense of humour and his drive to entertain the audiences he so loved.

“He was a gentleman and a true legend. I will miss him deeply. My heart goes out to Winnie his wife and his beautiful family at this sad time.”

HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Bruce’s estate for comment.

