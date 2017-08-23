The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professionals are planning a special routine to honour the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.
In what is bound to be a hugely emotional moment, the pro dancers will be taking to the floor during next month’s launch episode in tribute to the show’s late former host.
It was previously reported bosses were planning a fitting way to mark Bruce’s passing, with executive producer Louise Rainbow detailing them further in a statement shared on Twitter.
“The thoughts of everyone here are still very much with Sir Bruce’s family,” she said.
“Of course, we will be paying tribute to Sir Bruce at our launch show and this will include a heartfelt performance from our Strictly professional dancers.
“We all want to celebrate him and all that he loved about the show. Sir Bruce was, and will always be, a huge part of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.”
It was announced Bruce had passed away following a long period of ill health last Friday (18 August).
Current ‘Strictly’ hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were among the first to share their condolences on social media, and ‘Strictly’ judges past and present soon followed suit.
Tess, who worked alongside Bruce for the first 11 series of the BBC ballroom show, said in a statement: “There are no words to describe how heartbroken I am to be told the saddest news that my dear friend Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away.
“From the moment we met, Bruce and I did nothing but laugh our way through a decade of working together on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and I will never forget his generosity, his brilliant sense of humour and his drive to entertain the audiences he so loved.
“He has been there for me as a co-host, a mentor but most importantly as a friend and I’m extremely fortunate to have worked alongside the man who defined Saturday Night Entertainment for so many decades.
“He was a gentleman and a true legend. I will miss him deeply. My heart goes out to Winnie his wife and his beautiful family at this sad time.”
Earlier this week, the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ house band paid a musical tribute to Bruce during a special episode of ‘The One Show’, which was dedicated to the entertainer.
They performed a reworked version of the ‘Generation Game’ theme tune - a show which Bruce was also famed for hosting.
His “heartbroken” family also released a new statement, thanking fans for their support since his death.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One next month.