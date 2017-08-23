“He was a gentleman and a true legend. I will miss him deeply. My heart goes out to Winnie his wife and his beautiful family at this sad time.”

Earlier this week, the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ house band paid a musical tribute to Bruce during a special episode of ‘The One Show’, which was dedicated to the entertainer.

They performed a reworked version of the ‘Generation Game’ theme tune - a show which Bruce was also famed for hosting.

His “heartbroken” family also released a new statement, thanking fans for their support since his death.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One next month.