A Bruce Springsteen fan who has cerebral palsy and vision impairment went to his first ever gig, and absolutely loved it.

The boy’s dad, Tony Wilson, said his son Jack is “obsessed” with the singer but he was unsure whether to take him to a gig because his lack of vision and sensory processing issues mean he can’t cope with loud music.

But Wilson and his wife decided to give it a shot, even if they were stayed for five minutes. Despite Jack changing his mind on the day (”Maybe I see Bwuce later” to “I see Bwuce another time! Not today!”), the moment was incredible.

“Jack flinched at the first blast of noise as we exited the train,” Wilson wrote on Facebook. “‘Will Bwuce be on soon?’ he asked.”