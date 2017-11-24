It May Just Sound Like A Statistic, But Productivity Growth Matters For All Of Us

The big news in the Budget this week was one of a gloomy forecast for productivity growth. It can sometimes be hard to grasp what that really means, and why it matters.

Productivity measures how much, on average, workers in the UK produce per hour worked. Ultimately, improvements in living standards arise as a result of productivity increases – slower productivity growth means wages will grow more slowly. It is this effect on wage growth that means lower productivity is bad news for the Chancellor (as this means lower tax revenues) but it is also why the downgrade yesterday is bad news for all of us.

Wednesday’s change is just the latest setback after what has been a decade of disappointing productivity performance. Wage growth in the UK over that period has been abysmal. In 2008, the median worker in the UK (i.e. the person for whom half of workers earn more and half earn less) working full time had an annual salary of £24,500 in today’s prices. Today, a decade later, the median worker working full-time earns £23,000, still £1,500 below the pre-crisis level.

A decade without the nation’s workforce getting a pay rise is extremely disappointing, but the forecasts now imply that sluggish increases could be the new normal. Real wages are due to be flat next year, and even in 2022–23 average earnings are due to be below where they were in 2007–08. That implies a lost decade and a half of wage growth, an unprecedented period of stagnant earnings in the UK.

We should all hope that these new forecasts are unduly pessimistic, and that wages grow more strongly than expected. Nonetheless, it seems likely that private sector workers will not see strong earnings growth on average over the next few years.