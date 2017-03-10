All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    10/03/2017 13:22 GMT

    'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Turns 20, But How Many Recurring Characters Can You Still Name?

    It's still one of our favourite 90s shows.

    Prepare to feel old - Friday 10 March marks 20 years since ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ first hit our screens. 

    Yep, it really is two whole decades since Sarah Michelle Geller first started running about kicking the asses of vampires, demons, and other forces of darkness in the hit sci-fi series. 

    The show’s milestone birthday got us thinking and reminiscing about the cast and many characters that featured in the show over its seven seasons. 

    WB
    It's 20 years since 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' debuted

    We obviously all still remember the big guns like Buffy, Angel and Willow, but some of the more minor and recurring characters are a bit hazy in our memory. 

    With that in mind, we thought we’d put everyone’s ‘Buffy’ knowledge to the test with a fiendish quiz.

    All you have to do is match the name of the recurring character with their picture below...

    10 Things We'll Always Love About 'Buffy'
