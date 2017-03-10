Prepare to feel old - Friday 10 March marks 20 years since ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ first hit our screens.

Yep, it really is two whole decades since Sarah Michelle Geller first started running about kicking the asses of vampires, demons, and other forces of darkness in the hit sci-fi series.

The show’s milestone birthday got us thinking and reminiscing about the cast and many characters that featured in the show over its seven seasons.