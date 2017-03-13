Bugatti, not content with making some of the most exclusive and technologically advanced cars in the world, are now in the yacht-building business.

What you’re looking at is probably one of the most exclusive status symbols on the planet. It’s called the Bugatti Niniette 66 and it’s essentially a $4m floating sculpture made out of titanium and carbon fibre that just so happens to double as a lightning fast hyperyacht.

While it clearly takes heavy design cues from Bugatti’s range of cars this yacht is a thing of beauty in its own right and indeed it might just be one of the best-looking boats we’ve ever seen.