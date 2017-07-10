The participants are reportedly being sold for £24,989 each in a stunt that Centrepoint says “risks burying a very serious issue beneath avant garde sensationalism”.

Kristian von Hornsleth “rounded up” 10 rough sleepers and paid them to have their portrait taken, before fitting them with the “Hornsleth Homeless Tracker”, in a “conceptual artwork” two-years in the making.

A Danish artist is attempting to “privatise the homeless” in London by “buying up” the capital’s rough sleepers before selling them as “real-life Tamagotchi” or as he puts it - “Tramp-agotchi”.

While questioning the motives behind the project, Centrepoint’s head of public affairs, Paul Noblet, told HuffPost UK that it did “draw attention to the fact that in the 21st century, London is home to increasing numbers of people rough sleeping whilst new apartments sell for millions of pounds and then stand empty”.

He added: “It’s vital that as a city, whether as artists, charities or newspapers, we do much more to raise awareness of homelessness and rough sleeping, issues which hundreds of young people face every night. There is a real danger that this artwork will do more to draw attention the artist than the complex issues themselves.”

In a video promoting his work, Hornsleth boasts that over the last year “I’ve been buying up homeless people and selling them as artworks”, before asking, “want to buy a homeless?”

He then explains that his participants have been fitted with tracking devices so that “their owners can follow them 24/7”. His website says the app effectively converts the “homeless into a real-life Pokémon Go or human Tamagotchi”.

The ‘owners’, Hornsleth explains, will be given access to an app so they can track their purchase’s movements.

The video shows the homeless participants posing for portraits while egged on by Hornsleth who encourages them to “look more poor” and to treat the photographer’s lens like a lake “and you’re going to drown yourself”.

On his website, Hornsleth explains the project is an “ethical boundary smashing work, which fuses homelessness, privacy invasion, inequality and reality TV, with present day cultural decadence and interactive conceptual art”.