‘Call Me By Your Name’ director Luca Guadagnino has revealed his intention for a sequel to his Oscar-nominated film, which would address the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

Based on the novel of the same name, the film version of ‘Call Me By Your Name’ takes place several years earlier than the story in the book.

However, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Luca has said he hopes to move Elio and Oliver’s stories along in a second film, which would pick up several years later, with HIV and AIDS said to be a “very relevant” part of his proposed story.